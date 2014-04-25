WARM WEEKEND: Rain Next Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overnight tonight it will be partly cloudy and mild, with low temperatures around 50 degrees in Des Moines.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy to start, with winds out of the east gusting to 30 mph. Highs should again be in the 70s in Des Moines, though clouds will increase through the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible over western and SW Iowa Saturday evening, and some of the storms could be strong.

More storms and heavy rain is expected to push in Sunday, with another chance for severe weather in the evening south of I-80. The heavy rain will actually continue on Monday with the forecast not completely drying out until Thursday or Friday.

The rain will make next week much cooler.