WINTERSET, Iowa – Funeral services are set for a toddler who died after disappearing from her home.

Deja Ramynke, 2, died last Wednesday when she wondered away from her yard near Earlham. She was found about half an hour later lying face down in a ditch full of water.

She was air lifted to a Des Moines hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A visitation is Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at Ochiltree Funeral Service in Winterset. Her funeral is at 3 p.m. Thursday at the same location.