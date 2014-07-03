Weather Related Delays and Closings
AGRIBUSINESS: U.S. Cattlemen’s Association Waiting For WTO Labeling Decision

The U.S. Cattlemen's Association is asking federal legislators to reject requests that Congress suspends Country-of-Origin-Labeling or COOL before the World Trade Organization makes its decision on compliance.

USCA President Jon Wooster says the groups are warning Congress of trade retaliations before the WTO has made a decision on if the COOL rule will provoke them.

The final report will be released in September of this year, and the entire WTO process will conclude by 2015 according to Wooster.