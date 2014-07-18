Weather Related Delays and Closings
Winter Weather Alerts

Police: Driver That Hit Jogger Cited

Posted 6:07 pm, July 18, 2014, by , Updated at 06:13PM, July 18, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police have issued citations against a driver who allegedly hit a runner this week.

On Monday, paramedics took 22-year-old Kelsey Johnson of Illinois to the hospital. Police say she was hit by 19-year-old Merima Jusufovic of Des Moines at 31st and Kingman Boulevard.

Jusufovic is charged with failure to obey a traffic control device for not slowing down at a yellow light. She also received citations for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and driving with a restricted license.

“The restricted license violation had to do with the fact that the driver had a learners permit only not a full driver’s license. There are some conditions where you can obviously drive with a permit but she did not meet those requirements. If I recall correctly you have to have someone in the car, a licensed driver. She did not have that, she was by herself,” says Sgt. Jason Halifax.

Johnson suffered serious head injuries but is expected to survive.