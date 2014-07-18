Police: Driver That Hit Jogger Cited

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police have issued citations against a driver who allegedly hit a runner this week.

On Monday, paramedics took 22-year-old Kelsey Johnson of Illinois to the hospital. Police say she was hit by 19-year-old Merima Jusufovic of Des Moines at 31st and Kingman Boulevard.

Jusufovic is charged with failure to obey a traffic control device for not slowing down at a yellow light. She also received citations for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and driving with a restricted license.

“The restricted license violation had to do with the fact that the driver had a learners permit only not a full driver’s license. There are some conditions where you can obviously drive with a permit but she did not meet those requirements. If I recall correctly you have to have someone in the car, a licensed driver. She did not have that, she was by herself,” says Sgt. Jason Halifax.

Johnson suffered serious head injuries but is expected to survive.