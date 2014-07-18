Supreme Court Upholds Pella Pastor’s Conviction

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed an appeals court decision that overturned a Pella pastor’s conviction on sexual exploitation charges.

A district court convicted Patrick Edouard of sexual exploitation by a pastor or counselor. The court found he used his influence as a pastor over married women in his congregation to have sex with them.

Edouard admitted to having affairs with four women in his congregation. However, he siad he wasn’t counseling them at the time.

Edouard claims the district court made a mistake and didn’t tell the jury the appropriate definition of a counselor during jury instructions before deliberation and the Iowa Court of Appeals agreed.

On review, the Supreme Court rejected the court of appeals’ decision to vacate the conviction.

The court did, however, ask that the district court to review Edourd’s counseling records again and to review the restitution award given by the court.

The conviction stands.