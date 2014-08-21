Weather Related Delays and Closings
Winter Weather Alerts

New Bondurant-Farrar Stadium Ready for Football

Posted 5:23 pm, August 21, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
New stadium at Bondurant-Farrar High School. (WHO-HD)

New stadium at Bondurant-Farrar High School. (WHO-HD)

BONDURANT, Iowa — Local lottery winners helped build a big, new stadium for the Bondurant-Farrar School District.

The new stadium will open for its first event Friday. There’s a community celebration during the high school football team’s pre-season scrimmage with Adel-DeSoto-Minburn.

Brian and Mary Lohse donated $3 million to make the project a reality. They won a $202 million Powerball jackpot back in 2012.

The couple’s only stipulation for the new stadium was that the visitor locker rooms be painted pink, like those at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.