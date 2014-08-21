New Bondurant-Farrar Stadium Ready for Football

BONDURANT, Iowa — Local lottery winners helped build a big, new stadium for the Bondurant-Farrar School District.

The new stadium will open for its first event Friday. There’s a community celebration during the high school football team’s pre-season scrimmage with Adel-DeSoto-Minburn.

Brian and Mary Lohse donated $3 million to make the project a reality. They won a $202 million Powerball jackpot back in 2012.

The couple’s only stipulation for the new stadium was that the visitor locker rooms be painted pink, like those at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.