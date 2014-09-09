First Frost Could Happen this Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On September 8, a major blip on the commodity market's radar was the threat of a frost the next Saturday, as far south as the central Midwest. If the frost lasts three hours or more, it might damage yields, but the trade is more distracted by the positive crop progress report.

Seventy-four percent of U.S. corn and 72 percent of American soybeans are categorized as good to excellent, both unchanged from last week. A larger though longer-term concern is the prospect of a hard freeze, which will end the growing season.

State Climatologist Harry Hillaker says pinpointing when exactly that will happen is difficult, but that the first hard freeze in Iowa could come before the end of the month.

He says, "Typically the first official 32 in northwestern Iowa, which would be the first part of Iowa that gets it on average, would be about September 27-28 somewhere in that ballpark. So very late in the month, typically, and for central Iowa, that October 6th or so, that'd probably be a good average date, across the central third of the state. And southern Iowa, not till the 12th or later, especially the southeastern part of the state, usually the last one to get the freeze. And it's a lot of variability from year to year."