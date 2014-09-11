Photo Gallery: 9/11 Tribute Trail at Gray’s Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa – Flags have been placed along Gray’s Lake in Des Moines to commemorate the victims of 9/11.
Part of the walking trail at the park is lined with 3,213 individual flags. They will be on display through the weekend.
Anne-elisabeth
Never forget. This is a wonderful tribute to those that lost their lives on 9/11/01 and to America.
