Animal Rescue League Reminds Iowans to Prepare Your Pets for Disaster

DES MOINES, Iowa - When disaster strikes, getting yourself and your loved ones to safety becomes the top priority. Oftentimes, there isn't time to make a plan. But the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Homeland Security want Iowans to be prepared - and that preparation to include pets.

"A good example is after Hurricane Katrina, there were many many animals that were homeless," said Lucinda Robertson of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security. "There were also, unfortunately, many people who did not want to evacuate because they did not want to leave their pet. And they didn't know what to do."

The ARL and the Department of Homeland Security offer the following suggestions on how to include your pets in your disaster-safety preparations:

Make a plan for your pet, including hotels and kennels you can check them into. Many shelters don't allow pets, so when floods or severe weather strike, you'll need to know where you can take your animals.

Include a small survival kit for your pets, complete with several days-worth of food, most current vaccination records, medication, and any toys or blankets.

Identification is key; be sure to have collars and I.D. tags on all of your pets, as well as leashes for quick evacuation. Micro-chipping your animals is an even greater benefit, the ARL says, because they can help you track down a lost pet after a disaster.

"Then we're not having to deal with, maybe those situations where the animal is displaced," said Josh Colvin, Animal Services Manager for the ARL. "Obviously we're to help, but if you have a plan for yourself and your pets, you know maybe all the animals will be taken care of, and people are taking care of themselves, and these types of situations."

While September is National Preparedness Month in light of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Colvin says it's a good time of the year to remind Iowans of potential disasters here in the state, too. Some of the most common disasters the ARL sees stray animals from include floods, house fires, and severe winter weather.

The ARL has further details on disaster preparation at their website. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security offers more tips here.