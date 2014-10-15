Nude Photos At Boone High School Surface After Student’s Arrest

BOONE, Iowa - An investigation in Boone County involving a student taking nude pictures and videos of female classmates continues and investigators say the collection of photos dates back more than three years.
Boone police were first alerted to the incident in August when a high school boy allegedly attempted to extort sexual photos and sex acts from a female classmate.
While investigating, authorities learned of several online shared Dropbox accounts where images of girls were being stored and controlled by present and past high school students. The accounts can only be accessed with a username and password. Authorities says more than 100 devices had access to the secured accounts.
Authorities say they have disabled those accounts but there is still a lengthy investigation ahead.
“There are a number of people, there are search warrants that need to be conducted and an investigation that needs to be completed," says Boone County Attorney, Daniel Kolacia. “The hardest part is sheer number and the identification of victims, we're trying to be sure they feel comfortable coming forward to us.”
Boone high school junior, Ian Herrick, says many at school are not taking the incident seriously and find the images funny.
“People are kind of laughing about it and that’s mainly it. Thinking it’s nothing but really it’s a big deal.”
Student, Janae Hoffman, says the collection of photos is horrible but blames the female victims for their actions.
“I think if they didn’t take the picture of themselves naked then this wouldn’t be an issue in the first place so it’s kind of their fault.”
The County Attorney’s office says more charges and arrests are possible as the investigation continues.
7 comments
Marge
I agree with the young woman. If the girls are so stupid and can’t respect themselves enough not to do this then this is what happens. The extortion is going pretty far for high school and I’m glad he got caught.
Jessie
Marge, you and the young woman are wrong who think that the women are to blame are wrong. The crime here certainly isn’t making the decision to take a photo of yourself, the crime is completely ignoring the respects and rights of the young women whose photos are being shared with people whom they had not intended to view them. When you say the women are to blame here, you are part of the problem. Taking nude photos of yourself has nothing to do with how much respect you have, sharing someone else’s nude photos has everything to do with how much respect you have for women.
Dean
Right on, Marge.
iamjoespinkyfinger
The article needs updated, they arrested one Kade Morain for extortion back in August according to the Register, and the principal actually appears to have tried and covered up the incident by having a student with access to the account delete files. He claims it was an innocent mistake of course.
Time for Boone to circle the wagons, the ruling elitie must be protected at all costs.
Krjbolej
This happens at every school. And the majority of the students taking their own pictures know they will be circulated. Another breakdown of our society.
Janae Hoffman
Hey that’s me! I am proud to stand up for what I believe and how I think.
iamjoespinkyfinger
you are one seriously vain idiot.
Comments are closed.