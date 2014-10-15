Nude Photos At Boone High School Surface After Student’s Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa - An investigation in Boone County involving a student taking nude pictures and videos of female classmates continues and investigators say the collection of photos dates back more than three years.

Boone police were first alerted to the incident in August when a high school boy allegedly attempted to extort sexual photos and sex acts from a female classmate.

While investigating, authorities learned of several online shared Dropbox accounts where images of girls were being stored and controlled by present and past high school students. The accounts can only be accessed with a username and password. Authorities says more than 100 devices had access to the secured accounts.

Authorities say they have disabled those accounts but there is still a lengthy investigation ahead.

“There are a number of people, there are search warrants that need to be conducted and an investigation that needs to be completed," says Boone County Attorney, Daniel Kolacia. “The hardest part is sheer number and the identification of victims, we're trying to be sure they feel comfortable coming forward to us.”

Boone high school junior, Ian Herrick, says many at school are not taking the incident seriously and find the images funny.

“People are kind of laughing about it and that’s mainly it. Thinking it’s nothing but really it’s a big deal.”

Student, Janae Hoffman, says the collection of photos is horrible but blames the female victims for their actions.

“I think if they didn’t take the picture of themselves naked then this wouldn’t be an issue in the first place so it’s kind of their fault.”

The County Attorney’s office says more charges and arrests are possible as the investigation continues.