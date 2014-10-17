Marshalltown Police: Threat Rumors at High School Unfounded

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police say rumors of threats at Marshalltown High School have gotten out of hand on social media.

Police say it’s snowballed since a fight in the school’s parking lot on Thursday, October 9.

Officers are following up on all rumor concerns they’re seeing, but so far, have found no credible information that there’s a safety threat at the high school.

Police say there’s no evidence to suggest that last week’s fight is gang related, or that there are even any gangs in the community at all.

They say safety is a priority and they’re working closely with the school district, but if you do have any information you should call them.

An e-mail shared with Channel 13 by parents sent by the school’s principal on Tuesday states that tightened attendance policies were implemented starting on Monday.

He says there was some confusion that the school was on a modified lockdown and that’s not the case. He says students have always been required to have IDs visible at all times, and to reduce loitering in the halls and to make sure students are moving from class to class quickly, teachers are asked to lock their classroom doors after the tardy bell rings.