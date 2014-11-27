The Warmest Place In Town: Holiday Travelers Welcomed Home At Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - The door is too slow to open… The hallway seems a mile long… And a ten-minute delay lasts forever.

“I can’t wait, I can’t wait," says one man, checking the status of his sister's incoming flight.

Anxious eyes on the escalator, hoping a familiar face will emerge. Until it does, the holiday can’t really begin.

After a long wait, "long" being a relative term, here--the loved ones appear.

No tweet, no text, no words can stand in for a live embrace.

Isn’t it wonderful? that after weeks or months or even years apart, family takes only moments to reassemble. Hugs high and low, big and small, all of them warm, some even fuzzy.

For even those unaffiliated, it’s a sight to behold.

No matter who they are, or from what part of life’s journey they’ve returned: They’re ours, they’re here, and this is home.

The wait is over; let the holidays begin.