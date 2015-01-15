Mom Says Son with Special Needs was Grabbed by Teacher

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- A Fort Dodge mother says her son with special needs was inappropriately grabbed by his teacher. And, she says her son has the marks to prove it.
In a lot of ways, Alex Estlund is like any other 10-year-old boy. He loves football, Legos, and tickle fights with his mother. But Alex is a child with special needs, and his mother says his needs are not being met. In fact, they both say Alex`s teacher at Feelhaver Elementary School in Fort Dodge caused deep welts in Alex`s neck when she grabbed him this week.
"She grabbed my shirt and then she scratched me. But she did both at the same time," Alex explains, "She was being mad and frustrated and I wanted to tell her to calm down and she grabbed my shirt then she went with claws."
Alex`s mother says she only found out about it when Alex told her. "I was livid," Terri Estlund recalls, "And my face just dropped 'like seriously?'"
Alex, who was diagnosed with severe ADHD and Bipolar Disorder, is in a class for children with special needs and gets a daily report from the school called a point sheet.
"On his point sheet they had written that he jumped off his study carrel and fell on it and that`s how he scratched his neck," Terri Estlund said, "There`s no bruising in the area. And to me and several other people and even to the doctor it was clearly looked like scratches."
Alex`s mother say she doesn`t want the teacher fired. "I don`t blame her. I don`t think it was in any way intentional. I don`t think she would purposely hurt my son in any way," Estlund says, "Two biggest problems is lack of training in the schools and lack of help for kids once they`re diagnosed. It seems once they have a diagnosis it`s throw pills at them, that`ll help."
A spokeswoman for the Fort Dodge School District says an investigation has been completed, but she says it hasn't yet been written up. Alex's mother says she was told by the school that she would get a copy of the internal investigation results Monday.
She plans to move her son to a different school that she believes is better equipped to work with him. And that`s fine with Alex. "Actually feel great in my life," he said, "That I`m moving to a new class."
13 comments
Chris
This mom is absolutely correct about more training needed for our teachers. Most of the teachers only want the best for all of the kiddos they work with, they just don’t have the training to be able to do this. The rise in ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorders and Bipolar in children is predicted to only get worse. This is not going away and we better find a way to properly train ALL teachers.
Ted Kennedy Search and Rescue Co.
You have fallen for the scam.
Good work.
John Smith
Man, the schools in Fort Dodge are having a rough week.
Jessica Peterson
I’m sorry, but the mom even admitted that it was an accident. If it had been on purpose that would have been one thing but an accident! I remember getting hurt all the time when I was in elementary school. I don’t remember blaming any of my teachers. Just my opinion.
Terri
Yean an accident but I was not notified that my son was injured at all even tho I met with the teacher face to face to pick up my son that day and all she told me was that he sat all day and refused to do work. Also a preventable accident with the proper training and better resources both inside and outside of the school setting.
Todd
For a scratch on the neck?? Does every parent really need to be notified for scratch on the neck?? C’mon
Josh
doesn’t matter if it was an accident or not. The teacher should not have lied about how the injury occurred. That makes me think maybe this was intentional or the teacher has anger issues. I would want the teacher fired for the dishonesty alone.
Paul
If she in fact lied…who’s to say who’s lying? The fact that it’s been blown up to this point makes me believe the mom is lying about not wanting her to get in trouble… otherwise we wouldn’t be reading about this in the news.
Mike
Accident or not when the teacher grabbed Alex and caused injury she committed battery and should be charged just like anyone else. If she can not control herself around special needs kids she needs to be remove. I’m sure the Fort Dodge school system will side with the teacher as they don’t have the what it takes to do the right thing.
Todd
Body cameras for Teachers….(Laugh now, but you know, someone, somewhere will propose this)
Ted Kennedy Search and Rescue Co.
Special needs ,my arse. Kids need a beating once in while to keep them in line- fact.
Why is it so many parents think their precious hell spawn kid is “special needs”?
Is this label all about getting extra money from the state and fed? Are schools making these diagnosis up?
What’s the scam?
I want in on it.
findingpuzzlepieces
The teacher lied about what happened. If it was an accident, why lie? Lucky for this mother that her special needs child is verbal and can tell her what happened. What about all those kids who can’t explain it? Sad. Training is an issue in schools, but that is no excuse for this.
Larry belows
Wake up you idiot! Stick up for your child. “Accidents” such as this do not exist.
