Mom Says Son with Special Needs was Grabbed by Teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- A Fort Dodge mother says her son with special needs was inappropriately grabbed by his teacher. And, she says her son has the marks to prove it.

In a lot of ways, Alex Estlund is like any other 10-year-old boy. He loves football, Legos, and tickle fights with his mother. But Alex is a child with special needs, and his mother says his needs are not being met. In fact, they both say Alex`s teacher at Feelhaver Elementary School in Fort Dodge caused deep welts in Alex`s neck when she grabbed him this week.

"She grabbed my shirt and then she scratched me. But she did both at the same time," Alex explains, "She was being mad and frustrated and I wanted to tell her to calm down and she grabbed my shirt then she went with claws."

Alex`s mother says she only found out about it when Alex told her. "I was livid," Terri Estlund recalls, "And my face just dropped 'like seriously?'"

Alex, who was diagnosed with severe ADHD and Bipolar Disorder, is in a class for children with special needs and gets a daily report from the school called a point sheet.

"On his point sheet they had written that he jumped off his study carrel and fell on it and that`s how he scratched his neck," Terri Estlund said, "There`s no bruising in the area. And to me and several other people and even to the doctor it was clearly looked like scratches."

Alex`s mother say she doesn`t want the teacher fired. "I don`t blame her. I don`t think it was in any way intentional. I don`t think she would purposely hurt my son in any way," Estlund says, "Two biggest problems is lack of training in the schools and lack of help for kids once they`re diagnosed. It seems once they have a diagnosis it`s throw pills at them, that`ll help."

A spokeswoman for the Fort Dodge School District says an investigation has been completed, but she says it hasn't yet been written up. Alex's mother says she was told by the school that she would get a copy of the internal investigation results Monday.

She plans to move her son to a different school that she believes is better equipped to work with him. And that`s fine with Alex. "Actually feel great in my life," he said, "That I`m moving to a new class."