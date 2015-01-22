Feedback Wanted on Iowa’s Busiest Bus Route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- CyRide's Orange Route provides 1.8 million rides a year and is Iowa's busiest bus route. Running every two to three minutes, during peak hours it's close to capacity. CyRide officials say this is due to increasing enrollment at Iowa State University and more students wanting to ride the bus. CyRide transit director Sheri Kyras says they estimate every student rides the bus around 170 times a year.

On Thursday CyRide officials will hold an informal open house to get feedback on how to address the issue. Officials are looking for feedback on three proposals. The first involves adding more articulated buses which would hold an additional 50 students. The second proposal is to divide the route into two routes. This would require just two additional buses, but the wait time between rides would increase. The final proposal is turning the route into a bus rapid transit route or BRT. The BRT would include adding a few more articulated buses as well as updating and enhancing the route with priority signage, intersection queue jumpers, and level boarding.

The information open house runs from 2-6:30 p.m. in the Maple-Willow-Larch Commons, Thursday. If you cannot attend you can also vote here.