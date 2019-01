× Hawkeyes Defang Wolverines

Iowa ended a three game losing streak with authority. The Hawkeyes crushed Michigan, 72-54.

It’s Iowa’s first win at Michigan since 2008, and the most one-sided in Ann Arbor in more than sixty years. Iowa shot a sizzling 63% from the field, and turned the ball over just six times.

All five Hawkeye starters scored in double figures, led by Jarrod Uthoff with 16.

Iowa moves to 14-8 on the season, and 5-4 in the Big Ten. The Hawks host #17 Maryland Sunday.