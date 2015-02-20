Front of Jeep Frozen in Parking Lot

Posted 10:55 am, February 20, 2015, by
iced-jeepGREENVILLE, North Carolina – A Jeep left a real impression on the ice in North Carolina on Tuesday.

The front of a Jeep left behind an ice sculpture in the parking lot of a medical center near Greenville. Two photographers sent photos to WITN.

One of the photographers said it’s likely the driver left the engine on while warming the car. When the driver backed up, the sculpture remained because it was attached to the curb.

