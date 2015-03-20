Severe Weather Awareness Week Starts Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Severe weather and Iowa go hand in hand. That’s what the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department want citizens to keep in mind as we move into spring.

The department has partnered with the National Weather Service to declare March 23-27 as Severe Weather Awareness Week. Each day next week a different topic will be discussed. Here’s the full list:

Monday: Flash flooding and the dangers of driving during a flood. The department says flash flooding is the most dangerous form of a thunderstorm in the United States.

Tuesday: Warning reception and tips on how to best receive a severe weather warning.

Wednesday: Tornado day. The department says, in 2011, over 500 people died from tornadoes in the U.S. A state-wide drill will also take place.

Thursday: Severe thunderstorms and the hazards they create; the department says thunderstorms are just as dangerous as tornadoes.

Friday: Tips on family preparedness, and how to create a safety plan for any emergency.

More information will be dispersed throughout the week over social media with the hashtag #IASWAW.