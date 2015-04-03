Locust Tap Repairs Begin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - The historic Locust Tap in the East Village is beginning to inch towards its reopening after the city shut it down in December for structural deficiencies.

This week, a building permit for first floor repair on the Locust Tap was posted on the business's front window. Loyal patrons of the bar, who started a Facebook page, "Occupy Locust Tap," as well an online petition to the city to remove the shut down order on the business, posted the building permit to the page Thursday afternoon.

The Locust Tap, located at 434 E. Locust St., is one of the most historic bars in Des Moines, operating as a pub since the 1930s. City officials have said the damages to the floor need to be fixed before the tap can reopen, and estimated it would take at least two months of repair work. The Locust Tap's owner, Kirk Blunck, has not announced a timeline for when the bar will reopen.