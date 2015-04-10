Five People Killed in Benton County Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa -- Five people were killed in a car accident Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 150 and 55th Street west of Urbana.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, a truck driven by 19-year-old Quentin Ary of Vinton was traveling west on 55th Street, went through the intersection and was hit by a semi driven by 56-year-old Jack Youde, who was traveling northbound.

There were a total of five occupants in the truck driven by Ary and all were pronounced dead at the scene. Along with Ary, 20-year-old Nicole Jacobson of Vinton, 17-year-old Triston Randall of Urbana, 14-year-old Hunter Tuttle of Vinton and 12-year-old Zoey Tuttle of Vinton were killed in the accident.

The crash report also says that Ary was the only occupant wearing a seat belt.

Youde was not injured in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.