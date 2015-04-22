Iowa K9 Memorial to Recognize Deserving Dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa law enforcement agencies want to honor a member of the force for their faithful service. Departments across the state are raising money to create a K9 memorial.

“There's a lot of agencies around the metro and in the state that have K9's, rely on K9's to protect officers, to locate hidden suspects, detect hidden narcotics,” said West Des Moines Police Sgt. Brent Kock.

The tribute for four-legged officers who died in the line of duty will be located near the Iowa State Peace Officer's Memorial on the capitol grounds. A specific design has yet to be determined, but the memorial could include a life-sized bronze statue of a dog sitting on a granite base.

“They can have their names engraved in a way that people can come around the state, around the country to pay their respects,” said Kock, who heads up the department’s K-9 unit.

Organizers are trying to raise an estimated $80,000 for the memorial.

Questions and donations can be sent to Sergeant Kock at the West Des Moines Police Department.

Iowa Law Enforcement K9 Memorial Facebook Flyer.