Attempted Child Enticement Case Under Investigation in Warren County

Posted 11:37 am, April 27, 2015, by , Updated at 02:41PM, April 27, 2015
HARTFORD, Iowa -- The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted child enticement case.

Hartford Middle School reported the incident, which happened Monday morning around 8:15 a.m. Officials say a man in a dark blue truck tried to lure an 11-year-old boy into the truck by asking if he wanted a piece of candy.

The truck is described as full-size, slightly dirty with muddy tires, and had a full topper. The truck was believed to have had Iowa license plates.

The driver of the truck was described as a male in his early 20s with black hair, a beard, and blue yes. He was wearing a plaid buttoned shirt.

If you have any information on the incident you’re asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 515-961-1122.