Uber and Goodwill Teaming Up for Spring Cleaning in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Spring cleaning just got a little easier thanks to Uber and Goodwill.

This Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Uber drivers will pick up donatable items from your doorstep – free of charge – and deliver them to Goodwill stores in over 50 cities across the country. And Des Moines, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids happen to be three of those lucky cities.

All you have to do is pull up the Uber app on your smartphone, click the new “Give” tab, and an Uber driver will arrive at your location within 5-10 minutes to pick up your items, which will be taken to Goodwill. Both companies say they wanted to partner in order to help the communities they’re present in, but Uber also says this is a good chance to get some exposure in areas where it’s brand new.

“We’re relatively new to Iowa and to Des Moines, we definitely want to get the word out about our service,” said Mike White, the Iowa representative for Uber. “You know, how easy it is to just open the app and request a ride – that’s how most people are using Uber every day in Des Moines right now.”