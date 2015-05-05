Centsable Health: Cinco de Mayo Guacamole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fareway's Whitney Packebush shared with us an easy guacamole you can make to celebrate Cinco de Mayo tonight! It's delicious and has tons of nutritional benefits. Enjoy!

Avocados provide nearly 20 essential nutrients and are part of a health healthy diet, but did you know that peeling the skin from your avocados instead of scooping out the flesh saves more nutrients? The dark green flesh near the skin has been found to contain higher carotenoids than the lighter colored flesh – meaning more antioxidants in each slice.

1 serving = 1/5 of a medium avocado and has about 50 calories

How to Store Ripe Avocados

Ripe fruit that has not been cut open can be stored in the refrigerator for two to three days.

Store Cut Ripe Avocados - Sprinkle cut, mashed or sliced fruit with lemon or lime juice or another acidic agent and place in an air-tight container or tightly covered clear plastic wrap. The fruit can be stored in your refrigerator for a day.

Store Guacamole - Guacamole often contains other ingredients that may affect how well and how long the guacamole can be stored. For most guacamole recipes, adding an acidic agent (like those in the right column) can help prevent oxidization when added on top of the guacamole. To store guacamole, place it in an air-tight container and press clear plastic wrap on the surface of the guacamole before covering to help prevent oxidation. Store in the refrigerator.

If refrigerated guacamole or fruit turns brown during storage, discard the top oxidized layer and enjoy the rest

Cilantro Avocado Dressing

Makes about 1 cup

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

½ ripe avocado

¾ cup fresh cilantro

½ cup nonfat yogurt

2 green onions, sliced

1 garlic clove, quartered

1 Tbsp. lime juice

½ tsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

Directions

BLEND all ingredients with electric mixer, blender or food processor. COVER and REFRIGERATE for up to 3 days.

Nutrition information per tablespoon: 16 calories; 1 g fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 80 mg sodium; 2 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 1 g protein

Guacamole

Makes 4 (1/4 cup) servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ Tbsp. coarsely chopped red onion

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/8 tsp. salt

1 garlic clove

½ small jalapeño pepper

1 ripe peeled avocado

1 Tbsp. cilantro leaves

Directions

PLACE first 5 ingredients in a food processor and PULSE until finely chopped. ADD avocado. PROCESS until smooth. OR STIR by hand for a chunkier avocado. SPRINKLE with cilantro.

Nutrition information per serving: 85 calories; 8 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 77 mg sodium; 5 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 1 g protein