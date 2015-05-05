MVP Steph Curry Highlights from Des Moines Preseason Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Golden State's Steph Curry won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award Monday, the first Warrior to win it in 55 years.

Curry started his season with a preseason game in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena. Yes...we will find a local connection on anything.

Curry averaged 24 points, 8 assists, and made an NBA single-season record 283 three-pointers, all while leading the Warriors to a club record 67 wins.

Golden State hosts a Western Conference Semifinal game against Memphis Tuesday night in Oakland, CA.

The Warriors lead the series 1-0.