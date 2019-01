Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE CITY, Iowa – Volunteers are flocking to Lake City to help clean up after a tornado caused major damage Sunday night. Fortunately no injuries have been reported.

More than 200 people have come to the Calhoun County town to assist in the clean-up efforts. Volunteers from as far away as Oelwein in northeast Iowa have offered their services.

Most of the damage is confined to the west side of town and traffic to the southwest of town is shut down because of the damage and debris.