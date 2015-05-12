Four Cedar Rapids People Charged With Trying to Smuggle Guns to Lebanon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Four people are being charged with buying more than 100 guns with the intent of smuggling them.

According to a federal complaint, the suspects bought 113 guns, which included assault rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition, over the past 17 months.

The federal complaint also says the guns were bought legally, and then illegally shipped into Lebanon.

The total value of all of the purchases was well over $100,000.

Officials were initially notified about the smuggling of guns back in February, when a firearms licensee who operates a gun store said three men and one woman purchased a suspicious quantity of guns and ammunition.

On Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, all four appeared in federal court. They were charged with conspiracy to provide a container or package containing firearms and ammunition to a common carrier without notice to the shipper, according to KWWL.