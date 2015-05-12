Poll: Should Lawmakers Give More Money to State Universities to Freeze Tuition Rates?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Iowa Lawmakers Begin 88th General Assembly Monday
-
Hubbell Goes Behind Bars to Discuss Iowa’s Mental Health Crisis
-
Application for Federal Student Aid and Scholarships Open to Public
-
One-Third of U.S. Parents Plan to Skip Flu Shots for Their Kids This Season
-
Iowa Poll: First Poll of Likely Caucusgoers Finds Biden, Sanders, O’Rourke Atop the Field
-
-
Iowa Tied For the Lowest Unemployment Rate in the Nation
-
The Youth Vote Matters in Iowa, So Will They Actually Vote?
-
Iowa Lawmakers Begin New Legislative Session Monday Morning
-
United Way Wants Lawmakers to Make Childcare More Affordable in 2019
-
Lawmakers Starting Over on Gun Rights Amendment for Iowa Constitution
-
-
One Day Before New Year’s Eve, Utah Will Implement the Strictest DUI Law in the Country
-
Iowa Could See its Lowest Number of Traffic Deaths in over 70 Years
-
Iowa is the Fourth Heaviest State in America, Obesity Report Reveals