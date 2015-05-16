Ames Company Awaiting Approval to Sell New Avian Flu Vaccine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa – A biotech company in Ames is awaiting approval to sell a newly developed vaccine to fight the avian flu.

There are now 52 confirmed or suspected cases of the bird flu at farms across the state.

To this point, the outbreak has costed egg producers in Iowa more than 40 percent of its egg-laying flock.

The researchers at Harris Vaccines in Ames say they've created a cure, but still need federal approval before it becomes available.

“We started about three weeks ago, and we already have vaccine prepared, and it’s going to be evaluated at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory here in Ames, and quite possibly at the Southeast Poultry Lab in Georgia,” said Dr. Hank Harris, the vaccine creator. “So they`ll be conduct - the government will actually be conducting tests to see if it`s efficacious and safe.”

The process of approval could take six to eight weeks. In Iowa, more than 25 million birds tested positive for the virus.