Construction Season Getting Underway in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Construction season ready to get underway Tuesday in Ames.

Contractors will begin working on Ridgewood Avenue, from 13th Street to South 9th Street, as well as several blocks of 9th street. Ridgewood is expected to remain open to traffic.

Drivers may encounter construction equipment and delays.

Work will also start Tuesday on West Street from Hyland to Sheldon Avenue. West Street will be closed, but the intersection with West and Hyland, and West and Sheldon will be open.

Also, on Thursday construction work on 24th Street will begin from Northwestern Avenue west to the railroad tracks.