Apple Announcements Coming June 8

SAN FRANCISCO, California — Let the guessing begin. Apple has started inviting reporters to the keynote address at its annual developers conference.

Save the date: Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

The week-long World Wide Developers Conference, or WWDC, takes place every June in San Francisco. Apple executives take the stage in their nicest jeans and button downs to talk about new hardware and software for two hours.

Apple, of course, always remains coy about the details until the announcement itself.

We know this much: Because it’s a conference for software developers, WWDC news tends to focus on Apple’s mobile and desktop operating systems.

This year that likely means an iOS 9 update for iPhones and iPads and a look at OS X 10.11.

Rumors point to a new streaming music service, likely a repackaged version of Beats Music. (Apple bought Beats last year for $3 billion.)

Television, in streaming and box form, could finally get some major attention from Apple. Look for an updated Apple TV box and a new subscription streaming service for cord cutters.

Developers conferences are a popular place for tech companies to make big announcements.

On Thursday, Google will kick off its own developer’s conference with s presentation that’s expected to cover news like the latest Android operating system.