Going for a Run? Fleet Feet Sports Wants to Cool You Off

DES MOINES, Iowa – It’s hot days like today when you might be tempted to go for a run outside, and Fleet Feet Sports in the East Village wants to make sure you stay hydrated.

Since opening its shop in the East Village last summer, the store has provided free water for the running community in three locations across downtown Des Moines: One outside its store in the East Village, one at the intersection of MLK Pkwy. and SW 15th St., and another that floats around the downtown area near the river crossing.

“It’s surprising that we’ll hear from people, sometimes weeks or months later, when they come in the store, how much they appreciate having the water there,” said Andy Roat, owner of the store. “Or we’ll hear – I got an email from a lady a couple of days ago, that talked about how the water was just in the right place, and she was just very appreciative about that. And that just makes us very happy.”

The water coolers will be out all summer. In fact, they’re out for most of the year – until it starts freezing, of course.