Updated River Levels and Des Moines Road Closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The City of Des Moines released a summary of the current Des Moines and Raccoon River levels along with associated road closures Tuesday morning.

River and Stream Elevations

The current level of the Raccoon River at Fleur Dr. (flood stage 12.0’) is at 15.52’. The Raccoon River at Fleur Drive is predicted to crest at 16.23’ on Tuesday, June 16, 2015 at 1 p.m.

The current level of the Des Moines River at SE 6th Street (flood stage 24’) is at 26.38’. The Des Moines River at SE 6th Street is predicted to crest at 26.58’ on Tuesday, June 16, 2015 at 1p.m.

Flood stage is a historical number created by determining a fixed gauge reading at which minor flooding (minimal or no property damage) begins and is valid only for the reach of the gauge.

Road Closures

George Flagg Parkway from SW 23rd to Park Avenue

SW 30th Street from George Flagg Parkway to Bell Avenue

ADVISORY

Motorist are advised that barricades are placed for their protection. Once barricaded, roadways remain closed until water is off the road, flood damage is assessed, repairs are made, and the streets are cleaned. For more information, the public may contact the Public Work’s 24-hour Call Center at 283-4950.