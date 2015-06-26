One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa House Explosion

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man is dead after his house exploded.

WQAD reports the explosion happened Thursday in Jackson County, just a few miles east of Maquoketa.

Fire crews responded after receiving a call from the home’s security company reporting fire alarms were going off. Upon arrival, they found the house blown to pieces.

They were able to get the 73-year-old owner out of the home, but he later died at the hospital.

Neighbors said they could feel the explosion as far as three miles away.

“All of a sudden we heard a big explosion. And the house shook and I thought it was just thunder and lightning,” said neighbor Steve Frieden.

Investigators are still looking for the cause of the explosion.