AMES, Iowa – Iowa State assistant coach T.J. Otzelberger will be Steve Prohm’s highest-paid assistant coach this upcoming season, according to the Des Moines Register.

Otzelberger, Fred Hoiberg’s former pupil, will have a salary of $275,000 next season.

The team’s two other assistants, Daniyal Robinson and William Small, have each been given a salary of $235,000.

All three of Prohm’s assistants were given one-year contracts.