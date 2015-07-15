Food Delivery for Food Stamps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, the USDA proposed a new way to improve access to groceries to homebound seniors and people with disabilities who are participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Department of Agriculture wants to let grocery purchasing and delivery service run by government and non-profits to accept SNAP benefits as payment. They say that would let those who cannot shop for food have a way to get groceries.

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says home delivery is an important step to help more vulnerable people.

Nationally, 42 percent of eligible elderly individuals participate in SNAP, compared to 83 percent of all people who are eligible.