Crayola Experience Comes to Mall of America in 2016

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Get ready. Here comes color.

Crayola announced at a press conference Thursday that it will bring “Crayola Experience” to Mall of America in the summer of 2016. This will be the third location for the brand, which just celebrated the grand opening of Crayola Experience Orlando on July 1.

The 60,000 sq. ft. concept will be located in the Southeast Court on Level 3 of the mall.

“Mall of America is known as a family destination, and Crayola is a family brand loved by both parents and kids,” Senior Vice President of Attractions and Retail Victoria Lozano said. “But beyond that, Crayola Experience is a family attraction that engages families in hands-on creative experiences, and we are really excited to bring this unique concept to this new, dynamic region.”

At Crayola Experience Mall of America, guests will enjoy classic experiences such as naming and wrapping their own Crayola crayon, starring in their own coloring page, painting with melted wax, bringing their coloring page to life in 4-D with their touch and learning how crayons are made in the live Factory Show, as well as some new ones that will debut at Mall of America. Crayola Experience also is home to The Crayola Store, which has the world’s largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs, such as plush and apparel.

Crayola anticipates hiring up to 250 seasonal and full-time employees. The facility also will host private events, field trips and birthday parties.