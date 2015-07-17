Rootstocks Research At Apple Orchard

Organic farmer Maury Wills says there are a couple ways to raise apples in Iowa, one is using semi-dwarf trees and the other is moving to high-density orchards using dwarf trees, which have less canopy making it easier to use organic products.He says, "They really work more effectively if you're spraying those on a smaller tree because they can penetrate into the tree and you get better coverage over the apple as opposed to the larger trees.Hannan says there are other advantages to the high-density orchard system, "By going into that high density system, it allows you to get in and do hand thinning, which is really important for developing good fruit size, in the conventional settings we can go in and we can spray it, and the fruits would drop off. You get into the organic orchards, you can't do any hand spraying."

He adds dwarf trees can start producing in a year or two, the semi-dwarfs can take five to seven years to begin production