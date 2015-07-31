Water Turned Off in Woodward Due to Water Main Valve Breaks

WOODWARD, Iowa — The city of Woodward is without water after two water mains broke Thursday night.

The water was shut off around 11:00 p.m. after a broken valve was discovered at 5th and Main Street. Mayor Brian Devick told Channel 13 while crews were working to replace it another valve broke at 6th and Main Street.

“We are expecting we will be with out water for most of the day,” said Devick. We are going to try and have it back up by late afternoon.”

The valve at 6th Street is under 10 inches of concrete which will slow down repair crews.

An officer on the scene said it looks like the earliest water could be restored to the town would be Friday afternoon.

“Once the water comes back on we for sure will be under a boil order. That is a DNR requirement as a safety percussion. Anytime you have the water open you have to do that,” Devick said. “We will probably be under a boil order for two or three days following the outage.”

Devick is unsure of the cost of the repairs but he said that it would be in the thousands of dollars.