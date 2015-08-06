Mercy Hospital Donates Incubators to Blank Park Zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa – As it turns out, raising humans and monkeys requires a similar process.

Mercy Hospital donated two of its infant incubators to Blank Park Zoo Thursday. The zoo says it uses these incubators to help raise baby animals – especially monkeys – when the mothers don’t provide enough care to the infant during captivity. Zookeepers say baby animals receive the same benefits from an incubator as a baby human does. Mercy Hospital frequently donates equipment it’s no longer using to local organizations, and a nurse with Mercy had a family connection with Blank Park Zoo, thus spurring the idea.

“I think it’s really important to Mercy, first of all, for the Children’s Hospital – how many kids go to the zoo, how many people have good memories from a zoo,” said Dawn Schwartz of Mercy Hospitals & Clinics. “Everybody loves babies, whether they’re human babies or animal babies. So for us, it’s important to continue to foster and grow that development within the community.”