Officials Looking at Ramp Meters for Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The on and off ramps for Interstate 235 carry an average of 1,700 more vehicles each day than they did 12 years ago.

As a result, the Iowa Department of Transportation is looking the idea of installing ramp meters east of University to the West Mixmaster.

"I can see it in the future, we`re going to have to do something as long as our population continues to increase and our traffic volume continues to increase, we`re absolutely going to have to consider options like these," says Chair of the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Polk County Board of Supervisors Tom Hockensmith.

Ramp meters include installing green and red lights on entrance ramps that would allow a limited number of vehicles to enter at a time based on traffic volumes. The system is designed to help reduce congestion, accidents and allow traffic to flow more freely.

However, some motorists think it's unnecessary in a city the size of Des Moines.

'I just don`t think we`re that busy, I don`t think we`re that backed up traffic bumper to bumper to have them," says Chester Pishny of Des Moines.

Fellow motorist Neal Patel agrees, "I think it`s like 20 minutes of congestion overall and then it`s not that bad at all, so I don`t think Des Moines is big enough to need that. It could be something to help set up the city in the future but as of now I don`t think we need it at all."

As of right now, no plans have been put into action.

Over the next year, officials plan to look at data and try to identify hot spots where ramp meters could be effective.