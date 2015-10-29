WellCare Employee’s Role In Iowa Privatized Medicaid Under Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa--Former state legislator Renee Schulte had worked with the Department of Human Services for two years before taking a job in February with WellCare just days after Governor Branstad revealed his plans to privatize the state's medicaid program.

Attorney's representing AETNA, who lost out on the bid, questioned an email Schulte sent to WellCare employees just weeks before new state medicaid director Mikki Steir took the job May 27th. Attorney Mark Weinhardt reviewed the email during cross examination saying, "You are saying to Ms. Steckel, by the way it isn't public yet but our friend Mikki will be named new medicaid director. It will be announced later this week, and I presume that to be a smiley face correct?." Schulte responded by saying yes. Wellcare counsel stood firm saying Schulte's connections with the state as a lawmaker had ended and her being an employee with WellCare were non relevant.

Companies were also told to refrain from contacting certain individuals involved in the bidding process during specific blackout dates in fairness to all companies involved. Schulte believed Steir was not in that group. When questioned why, Schulte said, "Mikki had recused herself from the process due to all her previous contacts when she worked at Broadlawns."

It is during that period Schulte had an email conversation after the proposals were submitted on May 27th. "I didn't think about what type of employee she was when I hit send. I thought of her as a resource," said Schulte.

Just days before WellCare received the news of a winning bid, Schulte said she had a phone conversation with the state medicaid director. "My contract was coming to an end so I didn't have work on the horizon and so it was 'You don't have anything to worry about Renee, you are going to be ok. "

Overall Schulte admits she would do things different if given the opportunity, but does not feel any of it gave WellCare a leg up on the competition. Schulte said, "Where my mistake came was, I thought that meant she was not part of the quiet period because she was recused. I later had another understanding that she was still under the quiet perios and I shouldn't have been talking to her at all."

Former legislator and current WellCare lobbyist Christopher Rantz is scheduled to testify beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.