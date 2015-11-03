State Auditor’s Office Studies Absentee Ballots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa -- Deputy Secretary of State Carol Olson was at the Dallas County Auditor's Office on this Election Day. There was no ballot or voting problem, but rather a mission to learn.

“We’re here to see the Dallas County Election, and to see how they are going to be opening the absentee ballots.” said Olson.”Great to see the real-life people putting on the elections, and great to be able to see that behind the scenes."

Olson said in her office they spend a lot of time discussing absentee ballots. This day she wanted to see what happens on this end. Dallas County is known for its high absentee voting, in fact Olson said more absentee ballots are cast in Dallas County, than anywhere in Iowa. She adds, that could be due to many commuters working in Des Moines.

On this municipal election, only 90 some ballots need to be counted. The task had four women to go through to tally the votes.

In municipal elections, the turnout is often smaller.

“It varies a lot from city to city, statewide we’re hoping we’ll have about ten percent of the voters thats much lower than an even year general election, said Olson. "There’s a lot of really pertinent issues that affect peoples lives, so we certainly do hope people go out to vote.All municipal voting is open in Iowa until 8 p.m. Voters can still register to vote on-site today."