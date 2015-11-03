Iowa’s Plan for Medicaid Modernization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa is working under a fast approaching time line to privatize health care for Medicaid recipients. Today, the Legislature's Health Policy Oversight Committee got up an update on the process. At the hearing, some lawmakers pushed for the state to slow down.

“I don't know what the rush is,” said State Sen. Joe Bolkcom (D) Iowa City.

The planned start date to privatize Medicaid services for 560,000 Iowans is January 1, 2016.

“You're right, we have an aggressive schedule,” said DHS Deputy Director Sally Titus.

The Department of Human Services has held public hearings, meetings and sent out mailers about the upcoming change. Enrollment packets went out last week, but Iowans trying to sign up will find that many providers have yet to do so.

“We fully expect that you will see a trend of increasing participation by providers so if you went out today, I suspect you would see a very different picture than what you would see in three weeks,” said Titus.

After listening to concerns from some health care providers, Sen. Bolkcom made a motion to delay the program until July 1, 2016.

“It's pretty clear that we are not ready to move ahead,” he said.

The motion failed along party lines.

“We are outside our bounds according to what the legislation states with your motion on the floor. I don't hear a change in law and I don't hear a change in rule,” explained State Rep. Joel Fry (R ) Osceola.

Iowa’s Medicaid Modernization still needs federal approval. The Branstad Administration says it would save the state $51 million.