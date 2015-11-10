Bride Killed in Motorcycle Crash as Husband Drove Her to Wedding Reception

BUCKNER, Ill. — An Illinois bride died shortly after saying “I do” on Saturday when the motorcycle she was riding on with her husband crashed, according to media reports.

Jana Miles-Burnett married William Burnett, 31, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The couple had been dating two months before they decided to tie the knot, according to The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan.

After the couple was pronounced husband and wife, they hopped on Burnett’s motorcycle. A short time later, a deer ran in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

Jana died in the crash. William was not seriously hurt.

Miles-Burnett worked as an emergency dispatcher for Franklin County.

The family created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral costs. They wrote: