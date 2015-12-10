Woman Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old in 2014

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTUMWA, Iowa -- A woman was arrested after a 23-month-long investigation in connection to the death of a 3-year-old Ottumwa child.

The Ottumwa Police Department says 31-year-old Kashenna Nichole Tucker was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. Police say Tucker was the guardian of 3-year-old Wysdom Evans when he suspiciously died Jan. 21, 2014.

Police did not release additional information on the child’s death or Tucker’s involvement, however, online arrest records say Tucker was arrested on the day of the child's death for interference with official acts.

Authorities secured an arrest warrant for Tucker on Tuesday. She was arrested in Midvale, Utah by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation. She is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail on $500,000 bond.

