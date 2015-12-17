Des Moines School District Responds to Iowa School Report Card

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education released the latest Iowa School Report Card on Wednesday that ranks all public schools in the state.

According to the Report Card, more than 30 schools across the state are ranked as priority, which is the lowest ranking available. About 10 of those are in the Des Moines Public School District.

Des Moines Superintendent Tom Ahart said Thursday he has serious concerns about the Iowa School Report Card and the way it decides the ratings.

“Unfortunately, this new Report Card doesn’t tell us anything we don’t already know,” Ahart said in a video released Thursday.

“In fact, more than 75 percent of the information the Report Card is based on comes from the Iowa Assessments. Think about that: every school in Iowa is being graded largely upon the result of one test given on one day out of the entire school year,” he said.

Ahart said his biggest concern with the Iowa Report Card is that it doesn’t factor in real growth made by students on a daily basis. He also said that one out of five students in the Des Moines school district is an English Language Learner, some of who take several years’ worth of progress in a single school year, he said.

“Because they do not reach a number on a single test, the State of Iowa considers that they and their school has failed,” Ahart said.

Ahart said the Iowa School Report Card does little to help education, and it will not influence the decisions made by the district.

“Instead, our focus will continue to be on the areas we know are making a difference for our students, efforts that have led to a nine percent increase in the graduation rate in just six years,” he said.

Dr. Mary Grinstead, the district’s director of research and data, dives deeper into the report and its eight measures used to rate schools. To access her analysis, you can watch the video released by the Des Moines Public School District.