New Allegations Tipton Tampered with Lottery Games in Kansas

DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation into a lottery rigging scheme is widening.

Eddie Tipton is the former security director of the Urbandale-based Multi State Lottery Association. Tipton was convicted earlier this year of rigging a Hot Lotto game to win more than $14 million.

Since then, he’s been accused of doing the same with jackpots in Colorado, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma.

Now the Des Moines Register reports investigators are linking two more jackpots in Kansas to Tipton. Investigators say he purchased the tickets and gave them to two people to claim in December of 2010.

Tipton’s attorney dismissed the allegations as a publicity stunt.