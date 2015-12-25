Trump Trashes Reporters, Opponents on Christmas Eve

Posted 12:49 pm, December 25, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

For Donald Trump, Christmas doesn’t seem to be the season of peace.

Before and after the Republican front-runner attended a Christmas Eve service at a church in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Trump ditched any holiday cheer, ripping journalists who he believed covered him unfairly.

The recipients included a pair of New York Times reporters, NBC’s Chuck Todd as well as two of his favorite political targets, Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush:

Reporters weren’t Trump’s only target, however:

Trump was already looking ahead to the New Year, and offering some predictions for the general election.

Trump did end Christmas Eve with some warm holiday wishes — while making sure to trumpet his campaign slogan.

“Merry Christmas to all. Have a great day and have a really amazing year. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It will be done!”