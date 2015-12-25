Trump Trashes Reporters, Opponents on Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas to all. Have a great day and have a really amazing year. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It will be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2015

For Donald Trump, Christmas doesn’t seem to be the season of peace.

Before and after the Republican front-runner attended a Christmas Eve service at a church in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Trump ditched any holiday cheer, ripping journalists who he believed covered him unfairly.

The recipients included a pair of New York Times reporters, NBC’s Chuck Todd as well as two of his favorite political targets, Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush:

Third rate reporters Amy Chozick and Maggie Haberman of the failing @nytimes are totally in the Hillary circle of bias. Think about Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2015

.@meetthepress and @chucktodd very dishonest in not showing the new @CNN Poll where I am at 39%, 21points higher than Cruz. Be honest Chuck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2015

.@HallieJackson Why didn't you report Hillary lying about the ISIS video. Bad reporting. Perhaps @NBC will do better next year-but doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2015

Reporters weren’t Trump’s only target, however:

Poor @JebBush spent $50 million on his campaign, I spent almost nothing. He's bottom (and gone), I'm top (by a lot). That's what U.S. needs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2015

Trump was already looking ahead to the New Year, and offering some predictions for the general election.

Next year will be an interesting one. I look forward to running against Hillary Clinton, a totally flawed candidate, and beating her soundly — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2015

Trump did end Christmas Eve with some warm holiday wishes — while making sure to trumpet his campaign slogan.

“Merry Christmas to all. Have a great day and have a really amazing year. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It will be done!”