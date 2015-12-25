Trump Trashes Reporters, Opponents on Christmas Eve

For Donald Trump, Christmas doesn’t seem to be the season of peace.
Before and after the Republican front-runner attended a Christmas Eve service at a church in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Trump ditched any holiday cheer, ripping journalists who he believed covered him unfairly.
The recipients included a pair of New York Times reporters, NBC’s Chuck Todd as well as two of his favorite political targets, Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush:
Reporters weren’t Trump’s only target, however:
Trump was already looking ahead to the New Year, and offering some predictions for the general election.
Trump did end Christmas Eve with some warm holiday wishes — while making sure to trumpet his campaign slogan.
“Merry Christmas to all. Have a great day and have a really amazing year. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! It will be done!”