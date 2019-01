DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines responded to an early morning shots fired call on Saturday.

Witnesses told officers they saw an armed man walking down 26th Street and Cottage Grove just beforeĀ 1 a.m.

The witnesses said they heard the gunman fire off a few rounds in the air.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found four shell casings in the area, but no suspect or gun.

No one was hurt and there are no reports of property damage.