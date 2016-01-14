Imprisoned Sex Offender Charged in Cases from 2011, 2012

BOONE, Iowa — An Iowa man already in prison on sexual abuse charges has been charged again in connection with a case in Boone.

Forty-one-year-old Jody Anderson is charged with one count of second degree sex abuse and one count of third degree sex abuse. According to the Boone County Attorney, the charges stem from sexual abuse that happened in 2011 and 2012.

The victims in the case were 11 and 13 at the time of the abuse.

Anderson is currently serving a 10 year prison term at the Newton Correctional Facility after he pleaded guilty to one count of third degree sex abuse for a case out of Winnebago County in 2015.